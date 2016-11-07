Story highlights Investigators are looking into letters sent from outside the country

Roof is accused of killing nine people at an African-American church

(CNN) The FBI and Charleston police are investigating a series of letters "referencing racial violence" in Charleston, including one praising murder suspect Dylann Roof, city officials said.

Roof is accused of killing nine people at a historic African-American church in Charleston last year. The jury selection phase of Roof's federal case will resume Wednesday.

Authorities say Roof, 22, fatally shot his victims at a Wednesday night Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015. Roof said he picked the church, known as Mother Emanuel, because he wanted to provoke a race war. Roof is white, and all the victims were black.

Investigators are trying to determine who sent the series of letters to the Mother Emanuel church, James Island County Park and several hotels, the city's emergency operations center said.

Most of the letters were reported to police last week, and all were sent from outside the US -- including from Canada and the UK.