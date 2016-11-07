Story highlights Roof is accused of killing nine people at an African-American church

The federal trial of Dylann Roof will be held before the state trial

(CNN) The final stage of jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the federal prosecution of Dylann Roof, accused of killing nine people at a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Authorities say Roof, 22, fatally shot participants at a Wednesday night Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on June 17, 2015. Three people were wounded.

Roof said he picked the church, known as Mother Emanuel, because he wanted to provoke a race war. Roof is white and all the victims were black.

He faces trials in federal and state courts, with the federal trial happening first.

What happens Monday?