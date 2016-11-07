Story highlights Amazon's site will feature new deals every day

Walmart to deploy "holiday helpers" to assist customers

Mall of America is closing on Thanksgiving Day

(CNN Money) The holiday season has begun at Amazon.

The online shopping service on Tuesday launched its Black Friday Deals Store , featuring sales on clothing, electronics, toys and other products. The site will feature new deals every day -- sometimes as often as every five minutes -- until December 22.

Some were already available Tuesday morning, including $20 off an Amazon Kindle e-reader and up to 70 percent off some coats and jackets. The website also advertised an "upcoming deals" section that featured countdowns to savings available for members of Amazon's Prime program.

Amazon is also rolling out a set of deals this year for Prime members who own any device that features the company's voice assistant, Alexa. A Prime membership costs $99 a year.

Amazon's announcement comes as many stores finalize their own plans leading up to Black Friday.

Read More