Department stores around the world
Le Bon Marche, Paris – Paris's Le Bon Marche is one of the planet's coolest department stores. Welcoming up to 15,000 customers per day, it's said to be the world's first modern department store. The photogenic escalators designed by Andree Putman have become a hallmark of this shopping destination.
Galeries Lafayette, Paris – The lavishly designed Galeries Lafayette is the epitome of the golden age of department stores. Its rooftop terrace offers great views of the French capital.
GUM, Moscow – Moscow's national department store GUM has survived more than a century of tumult. The mall now hosts a few communist-themed cafes and a luxuriously decorated toilet that's been restored to its pre-revolutionary grandeur.
Harrods, London – When shoppers care more about getting a Harrods' green and gold shopping bag than the items it carries, you know it's undeniably one of the world's most celebrated department stores.
Isetan, Tokyo – In addition to being a shoppers' paradise, Tokyo's Isetan Shinjuku store is known for housing one of the best "food streets" in the city. Representatives of the 2015 Miss International beauty pageant also sampled some Japanese foods during their visit last year.
Kaufhaus des Westens, Berlin – Affectionately known as KaDeWe, the 60,000-square-meter Kaufhaus des Westens is the largest department store in mainland Europe. Its food hall boasts about 35,000 products and more than 30 gourmet bars helmed by 150 chefs.
Selfridges, London – Investing in makeovers and innovative enhancements continuously, Selfridges in London was deservedly voted as the world's best department store at the last three biennial Global Department Store Summits.
Nordiska Kompaniet, Stockholm – Sweden's first luxury department store is also a pioneer in the country's fashion and culture scenes. It was the first place to sell Barbie dolls and jeans in Sweden.
Illums Bolighus, Copenhagen – The 75-year-old Illums Bolighus in Copenhagen is a four-story gallery showcasing the best of Scandinavian minimalist furniture and homeware. It also carries international brands that suits the shop's style.
Barneys New York – The sleek white spiral staircase is a centerpiece at the new Barneys New York store. Opened in 2016, the 5,388-square-meter venue offers a more intimate shopping experience than Barney's previous NYC store.
Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi Main Store, Tokyo – Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi Main Store "employs" a robot named Aiko Chihira as a receptionist. It also has a team of color analysts who can choose the perfect tie for its customers, should they need one.
Eslite Spectrum Songyan Store, Taipei – Eslite Spectrum is a book shop turned lifestyle store. Its Songyan Store, designed by Japanese architect Toyo Ito, stocks apparels, handicrafts and food produced mostly by Taiwanese artisans.
10 Corso Como, Milan – Often dubbed the world's first concept store, 10 Corso Como began as an art gallery/book store before growing into a desirable dining and shopping destination in Milan.
Bergdorf Goodman, New York – Bergdorf Goodman's cult status as a NYC shopping venue is such that fashionistas vow to scatter their ashes there (according to a documentary about the high-end department store). It's also where Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City" -- alongside other non-fictional New York style icons -- goes shopping.