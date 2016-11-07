Story highlights Federer last outside the top 10 in October 2002

He hasn't played since July due to a knee injury

The Swiss player is scheduled to return in January

Rafael Nadal also slipping

(CNN) Andy Murray officially became the No. 1 men's player in tennis Monday but that wasn't the only monumental change in the rankings as Roger Federer slipped outside the top 10 for the first time in 14 years as the power shift in the sport continues.

Federer dropped from ninth to 16th when the weekly rankings were released, marking the Swiss' lowest position since he sat 13th in October 2002.

Although Federer won the last of his record 17 majors a while ago in 2012, his slide is more the result of injury than a slump brought on by advancing years.

He reinjured his knee at Wimbledon in July in a five-set semifinal loss to Canada's Milos Raonic -- when he was ranked third -- and a few weeks later decided to end his season to focus on 2017

The decision sparked speculation about whether Federer, who turned 35 in August, might simply quit the sport but he was adamant that he still wanted to play for "another few years."