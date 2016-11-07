Breaking News

CNN Student News - November 8, 2016

November 8, 2016

This U.S. Election Day, join us for explanations on the candidates' potential paths to victory, the limits on free speech at polling venues, and the challenges of a presidential transition. We're also covering massive protests in South Korea and a celestial sighting that occurs less than once in a blue moon.
