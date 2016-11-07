CNN Student News - November 8, 2016

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary
November 8, 2016
This U.S. Election Day, join us for explanations on the candidates' potential paths to victory, the limits on free speech at polling venues, and the challenges of a presidential transition. We're also covering massive protests in South Korea and a celestial sighting that occurs less than once in a blue moon.
TRANSCRIPT
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!