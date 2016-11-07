What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden, left, is checked by St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko during an NHL game in New York on Tuesday, November 1.
Golden State's Kevin Durant dunks the ball against Oklahoma City during an NBA game in Oakland, California, on Thursday, November 3. Durant scored 39 points in his first game against his former team, and Golden State won 122-96.
Manny Pacquiao punches Jessie Vargas during their welterweight title fight on Saturday, November 5. Pacquiao won by unanimous decision.
Fans of the German soccer club Mainz celebrate a goal during a Europa League match in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, November 3. Mainz lost 6-1 to Anderlecht.
Chica the Chihuahua wears a Santa Claus outfit during the Shaggy Dog Show in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, November 6.
Cyclists crash during a women's keirin final in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, November 4.
The Vendee Globe, a round-the-world solo sailing race, begins off the coast of western France on Sunday, November 6.
Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, carries the Crown Oaks Trophy before handing it to the horse race winner in Melbourne on Thursday, November 3.
Barcelona's attacking trident -- from left, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar -- celebrate Messi's goal against Manchester City during a Champions League match in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, November 1. Manchester City won the match 3-1.
San Diego running back Melvin Gordon is tackled by Tennessee Titans during an NFL game in San Diego on Sunday, November 6. Gordon rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers won 43-35.
U.S. figure skater Courtney Hicks performs her free skate program during the Grand Prix event in Moscow on Saturday, November 5. She finished in third.
Novak Djokovic walks onto the court for his third-round match at the Paris Masters on Thursday, November 3.
San Francisco running back Mike Davis fumbles near the goal line during an NFL game against New Orleans on Sunday, November 6.
Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. dives over the reporters' table during a preseason home game against Washburn on Tuesday, November 1. The regular season begins November 11 for Division 1 men's basketball.
Green Bay Packers Datone Jones, left, and Clay Matthews try to catch a squirrel on the sideline during an NFL game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday, November 6.
Anaheim's Joseph Cramarossa, left, and Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk fight during an NHL game in Anaheim, California, on Sunday, November 6.
Jockey Mike Smith celebrates Friday, November 4, after he rode Tamarkuz to victory in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile race in Arcadia, California.
Ball State wide receiver Damon Hazelton Jr. fumbles the ball as he's hit by Western Michigan players in Muncie, Indiana, on Tuesday, November 1.
Alphonse Areola, goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain, watches the ball go into his net during a Champions League match in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, November 1. PSG defeated Basel 2-1.
