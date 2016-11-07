Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning Game 7 of the World Series on Thursday, November 3. The Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings to end the longest championship drought in major U.S. sports. The Cubs hadn't won the World Series since 1908. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 6. Hide Caption 2 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Andrew Johnson hits a shot from the 16th tee -- which happened to be on top of a villa in Antalya, Turkey -- during a practice round for the Turkish Airlines Open on Wednesday, November 2. Hide Caption 3 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden, left, is checked by St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko during an NHL game in New York on Tuesday, November 1. Hide Caption 4 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Golden State's Kevin Durant dunks the ball against Oklahoma City during an NBA game in Oakland, California, on Thursday, November 3. Durant scored 39 points in his first game against his former team, and Golden State won 122-96. Hide Caption 5 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Manny Pacquiao punches Jessie Vargas during their welterweight title fight on Saturday, November 5. Pacquiao won by unanimous decision. Hide Caption 6 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Andy Murray reacts during the final of the Paris Masters, where he defeated John Isner on Sunday, November 6. With the victory, Murray moved to No. 1 in the world rankings. Hide Caption 7 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Fans of the German soccer club Mainz celebrate a goal during a Europa League match in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, November 3. Mainz lost 6-1 to Anderlecht. Hide Caption 8 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Chica the Chihuahua wears a Santa Claus outfit during the Shaggy Dog Show in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, November 6. Hide Caption 9 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Cyclists crash during a women's keirin final in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, November 4. Hide Caption 10 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos The Vendee Globe, a round-the-world solo sailing race, begins off the coast of western France on Sunday, November 6. Hide Caption 11 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, carries the Crown Oaks Trophy before handing it to the horse race winner in Melbourne on Thursday, November 3. Hide Caption 12 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Barcelona's attacking trident -- from left, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar -- celebrate Messi's goal against Manchester City during a Champions League match in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, November 1. Manchester City won the match 3-1. Hide Caption 13 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos San Diego running back Melvin Gordon is tackled by Tennessee Titans during an NFL game in San Diego on Sunday, November 6. Gordon rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers won 43-35. Hide Caption 14 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos U.S. figure skater Courtney Hicks performs her free skate program during the Grand Prix event in Moscow on Saturday, November 5. She finished in third. Hide Caption 15 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Chicago Cubs fans celebrate in Chicago during Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, November 2. See more celebration photos Hide Caption 16 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Novak Djokovic walks onto the court for his third-round match at the Paris Masters on Thursday, November 3. Hide Caption 17 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos San Francisco running back Mike Davis fumbles near the goal line during an NFL game against New Orleans on Sunday, November 6. Hide Caption 18 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. dives over the reporters' table during a preseason home game against Washburn on Tuesday, November 1. The regular season begins November 11 for Division 1 men's basketball. Hide Caption 19 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Green Bay Packers Datone Jones, left, and Clay Matthews try to catch a squirrel on the sideline during an NFL game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday, November 6. Hide Caption 20 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Anaheim's Joseph Cramarossa, left, and Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk fight during an NHL game in Anaheim, California, on Sunday, November 6. Hide Caption 21 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Jockey Mike Smith celebrates Friday, November 4, after he rode Tamarkuz to victory in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile race in Arcadia, California. Hide Caption 22 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Ball State wide receiver Damon Hazelton Jr. fumbles the ball as he's hit by Western Michigan players in Muncie, Indiana, on Tuesday, November 1. Hide Caption 23 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Alphonse Areola, goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain, watches the ball go into his net during a Champions League match in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, November 1. PSG defeated Basel 2-1. Hide Caption 24 of 25