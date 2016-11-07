Breaking News

Sailing Yacht A: World's tallest superyacht

Updated 5:08 AM ET, Tue November 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sailing Yacht A -- seen here at the start of its sea testing -- will be one of the world&#39;s largest superyachts when it is officially delivered to owner Andrey Melnichenko in 2017.
Photos: Russian billionaire's mega project
Sailing Yacht A -- seen here at the start of its sea testing -- will be one of the world's largest superyachts when it is officially delivered to owner Andrey Melnichenko in 2017.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
The 143-meter vessel is the eighth longest in the world, and its 90-meter-plus carbon masts are all taller than the Statue of Liberty.
Photos: Russian billionaire's mega project
The 143-meter vessel is the eighth longest in the world, and its 90-meter-plus carbon masts are all taller than the Statue of Liberty.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
One of its main features is a glass hull which allows guests to view the ocean below. It has been tested at depths of up to 120 meters to ensure it can withstand the necessary water pressure.
Photos: Russian billionaire's mega project
One of its main features is a glass hull which allows guests to view the ocean below. It has been tested at depths of up to 120 meters to ensure it can withstand the necessary water pressure.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
The designer who oversaw the build, Philippe Starck, was also in charge of designing former Apple boss Steve Jobs&#39; yacht Venus.
Photos: Russian billionaire's mega project
The designer who oversaw the build, Philippe Starck, was also in charge of designing former Apple boss Steve Jobs' yacht Venus.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Melnichenko commissioned Starck for the project after the French designer delivered his Motor Yacht A boat.
Photos: Russian billionaire's mega project
Melnichenko commissioned Starck for the project after the French designer delivered his Motor Yacht A boat.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Testing for Sailing Yacht A took place off the coast of Strande, northern Germany, on October 16.
Photos: Russian billionaire's mega project
Testing for Sailing Yacht A took place off the coast of Strande, northern Germany, on October 16.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Motor Yacht A, which was completed in 2008, cost Melnichenko a reported $300 million. It is pictured moored on London&#39;s River Thames in September 2016.
Photos: Russian billionaire's mega project
Motor Yacht A, which was completed in 2008, cost Melnichenko a reported $300 million. It is pictured moored on London's River Thames in September 2016.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
sailing yacht a 3sailing yacht asailing yacht a 5sailing yacht a 2sailing yacht a 6sailing yacht a 4motor yacht a
Sailing Yacht A will become one of the largest superyachts in the world when it is officially delivered to owner Andrey Melnichenko in 2017.