Sailing Yacht A: World's tallest superyacht Updated 5:08 AM ET, Tue November 8, 2016 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Russian billionaire's mega projectSailing Yacht A -- seen here at the start of its sea testing -- will be one of the world's largest superyachts when it is officially delivered to owner Andrey Melnichenko in 2017.Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Russian billionaire's mega projectThe 143-meter vessel is the eighth longest in the world, and its 90-meter-plus carbon masts are all taller than the Statue of Liberty.Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Russian billionaire's mega projectOne of its main features is a glass hull which allows guests to view the ocean below. It has been tested at depths of up to 120 meters to ensure it can withstand the necessary water pressure.Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Russian billionaire's mega projectThe designer who oversaw the build, Philippe Starck, was also in charge of designing former Apple boss Steve Jobs' yacht Venus.Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Russian billionaire's mega projectMelnichenko commissioned Starck for the project after the French designer delivered his Motor Yacht A boat. Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Russian billionaire's mega projectTesting for Sailing Yacht A took place off the coast of Strande, northern Germany, on October 16.Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Russian billionaire's mega projectMotor Yacht A, which was completed in 2008, cost Melnichenko a reported $300 million. It is pictured moored on London's River Thames in September 2016.Hide Caption 7 of 7Sailing Yacht A will become one of the largest superyachts in the world when it is officially delivered to owner Andrey Melnichenko in 2017.More from SportThe 'Hollywood' retirement home for horsesRichie McCaw: All Blacks legend flies helicopter for earthquake supportMikaela Shiffrin and Marcel Hirscher win World Cup points ... and a reindeerColumbia University halts wrestling program amid investigation into lewd textsColin Kaepernick: 'It would be hypocritical of me to vote'