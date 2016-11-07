Photos: Russian billionaire's mega project Sailing Yacht A -- seen here at the start of its sea testing -- will be one of the world's largest superyachts when it is officially delivered to owner Andrey Melnichenko in 2017. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: Russian billionaire's mega project The 143-meter vessel is the eighth longest in the world, and its 90-meter-plus carbon masts are all taller than the Statue of Liberty.

Photos: Russian billionaire's mega project One of its main features is a glass hull which allows guests to view the ocean below. It has been tested at depths of up to 120 meters to ensure it can withstand the necessary water pressure.

Photos: Russian billionaire's mega project The designer who oversaw the build, Philippe Starck, was also in charge of designing former Apple boss Steve Jobs' yacht Venus.

Photos: Russian billionaire's mega project Melnichenko commissioned Starck for the project after the French designer delivered his Motor Yacht A boat.

Photos: Russian billionaire's mega project Testing for Sailing Yacht A took place off the coast of Strande, northern Germany, on October 16.