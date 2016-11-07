No, you can't vote by text message

Story highlights Social media ads urging people to vote for Hillary Clinton by text are fake

(CNN) No, you cannot vote in the US presidential election by text message.

Period. Voting by text, even for state and local races, is not a real thing.

But that hasn't stopped fake ads, encouraging Hillary Clinton supporters to "Save time. Avoid the lines. Vote from home," from making the rounds on social media.

"Text 'Hillary' to 59925 and we'll make history together," reads one, which has a "Paid for by Hillary for President" stamp at the bottom.

Twitter just informed me that attempting to disenfranchise voters is not a violation of their Terms of Service. @jack @Support pic.twitter.com/YXVdt8sHwA — Robert McNees (@mcnees) November 2, 2016

Says....Why am I not sure it's good thing⁉️ pic.twitter.com/gPJFR9X02b — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2016

At first glance, the ads look legitimate. Various versions target Hispanic and African American voters, who are historically more likely to vote Democratic.

