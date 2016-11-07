Story highlights Trump held five different rallies in five states on Sunday

"We're one day away from the change you've been waiting for your entire life," Trump said

Leesburg, Virginia (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign swing to rally supporters in five states on Sunday pushed into the wee hours of Monday, as the Republican nominee closed out his day nearly three hours behind schedule.

Trump has embarked on an ambitious last dash to Election Day that has brought him before crowds to offer his final pitch in more than a dozen different states since Friday where he has drawn thousands of cheering supporters and in turn served up the optics of a campaign roaring into Election Day with a gust of momentum at its back.

"This is a marathon today. We're not playing games, right?" Trump said taking the stage here. "We'll call this the midnight special speech."

But his aggressive five-rally schedule on Sunday that didn't begin before noon in Iowa -- with a 20-minute delay -- also caused the Republican nominee to keep supporters waiting for hours.

By the time he arrived in suburban Detroit for his third rally of the day after a lengthy drive from the airport, the billionaire was more than an hour behind schedule. A packed house of nearly 8,000 greeted him there, setting up local news reports before Election Day for talk of a possible Trump upset in the reliably blue state, even though Hillary Clinton maintains a solid advantage there.

Read More