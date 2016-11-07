New York (CNN) Fleeing El Salvador's civil war, Javier Torres, 19 at the time, came to the United States across the Mexican border on January 10, 1986. On Tuesday, 30 years later, Torres will vote for the first time in an American presidential election.

The eldest of three, Torres says he came to the United States to help provide a better life for his family, who wanted to stay at home in El Salvador. "The idea, the hope of someday becoming an American citizen was a faraway dream," he said, and now says having the ability to take part in Tuesday's election is one of the "greatest things" that has ever happened to him.

Javier Torres came to the United States in 1986 from El Salvador. He works as a bartender at a country club in Westchester County, New York.

New voters

Torres was one of a number of newly naturalized American citizens CNN spoke to who will be voting for the first time this week. For some of them, including Torres, it will be their first time voting anywhere, many having left their home countries before they were eligible to vote there.

Almost 7 million people have become naturalized citizens over the past decade, 729,995 in the last fiscal year, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Photos: The new Americans voting for the first time Mayra Aldás-Deckert became a citizen last December having immigrated from Ecuador in 2005. Aldás-Deckert now helps other immigrants through her work at the New York Immigration Coalition. She described the naturalization ceremony where she became a citizen as "incredibly special." Hide Caption 1 of 4 Photos: The new Americans voting for the first time Gayle Gatchalian came to the United States from the Philippines before falling in love with an American man. Gatchalian now works for Women's World Banking, a non-profit headquartered in New York City. Hide Caption 2 of 4 Photos: The new Americans voting for the first time Stalin Jesus Beltran came to the United States with his mother when he was 16. "I definitely want to make a change and making a change is voting right now in this election," he says. Hide Caption 3 of 4 Photos: The new Americans voting for the first time Ana Ferreira is an elementary school teacher who came to the United States in 1990 from the Dominican Republic. Hide Caption 4 of 4