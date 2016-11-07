Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder won't say if he'll vote for Trump on Election Day

Story highlights "I keep that to myself in terms of how I vote, but I'll be out there voting with my wife and looking forward to it," Snyder said.

(CNN) Rick Synder, the Republican governor of Michigan, declined to say Monday which presidential nominee he would be voting for on Election Day.

Synder, who in June said he would not endorse GOP nominee Donald Trump, was asked on "Michigan's Big Show" Monday if he could give a hint as to which candidate he would be voting for come Tuesday.

"No," he answered. "Again, this is — if you look at Washington it's a mess and so what I've said is, as governor of Michigan, I have the highest value by making sure Michigan stays on the best track we can so I've stayed out of the presidential race. And, I think it's been a disappointment to many, many people in terms of how negative that's become, and so I'm staying focused in on the House races. There's important Supreme Court races, we've got a couple great justices up for re-election, and other down ballot races are important to how our state operates."

Earlier in the interview, Synder said, "Again, I keep that to myself in terms of how I vote, but I'll be out there voting with my wife and looking forward to it." Synder publicly endorsed 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney before the Michigan primary.

In the final days of the 2016 campaign, Trump is making a play for Michigan — which hasn't been carried by a Republican since 1988 — in hopes of appealing to blue collar voters who traditionally vote Democratic. He held a rally in the state Sunday evening with rocker Ted Nugent and will appear in Grand Rapids for a rally Monday.