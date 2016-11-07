Reality Check: No assassination attempt

Washington (CNN) Following a scuffle at a Donald Trump rally Saturday night in Reno, Nevada, several of the Republican candidate's supporters, as well as some of his staff took to social media to proclaim that someone had tried to assassinate him. Here's what really happened.

At one point during the rally, Austyn Crites, a registered Republican who is supporting Hillary Clinton, made his way towards the front of the crowd. He then silently held up a sign that read, "Republicans against Trump." A scuffle broke out as Trump supporters began pummeling him and attempted to rip the sign away. During the melee, someone yelled, "gun!" This prompted Trump's Secret Service protective squadron to immediately rush the candidate off-stage.

The Secret Service quickly handcuffed Crites and led him away. But, after searching him, they found no weapon, and he was released after brief questioning. The Secret Service also noted that those attending the rallies of major presidential candidates must go through metal detectors.

