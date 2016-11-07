Political Prediction Market: Clinton's odds rise again

Story highlights Clinton's chances of winning the presidency rose from 78% last week to 91% Monday before Election Day

Trump's odds fall to 9%, a decline from the 23% he had one week ago

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton's odds of winning the presidency rose from 78% last week to 91% Monday before Election Day, according to CNN's Political Prediction Market.

Clinton's odds have always been much greater than her opponent, Republican nominee Donald Trump, according to the prediction market, although they had dropped last week.

Her odds stood at 95% on October 20, but on October 26 dipped to 90%, and then continued to decline daily until October 31. On Halloween they reached 78%, right after FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to Congress saying the FBI had discovered emails related to the closed investigation of her private email server and wanted to review them. The email controversy has plagued Clinton's bid for the White House since she announced her run in April 2015.

On Sunday, FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers the agency hasn't changed its opinion that Hillary Clinton should not face criminal charges after a review of new emails.

Now, Clinton's odds stand at 91% while Trump's fall to 9%, a steep decline from the 23% he had one week ago on October 31.

