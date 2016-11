Story highlights The FBI located additional emails possibly related to Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server

But House Speaker Paul Ryan said James Comey's letter would have little effect on the election

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said the latest bombshell letter from FBI Director James Comey issued over the weekend clearing Hillary Clinton of any wrongdoing in the bureau's email investigation wouldn't have any major impact in Tuesday's election.

"I think it's baked into the cake," Ryan told Wisconsin radio host Jay Weber on WISN, explaining that the update from the FBI "is just another saga in the Clinton chapter of them living above the rules, treating themselves by a different set of rules -- scandal after scandal after scandal."

Comey upended the 2016 presidential race just 10 days ago when he sent a letter to Capitol Hill leaders indicating the FBI located additional emails potentially related to its investigation of Clinton's private email server and was reviewing tens of thousands of email messages. Donald Trump seized on the news, and the GOP presidential nominee and other down ballot candidates' standing in the polls tightened in key battleground states.

But the FBI Director stunned the political world again Sunday, with another letter just two days before the election reporting that the review was complete and he stood by his July decision that there was not enough evidence to prosecute Clinton for improper handling of sensitive material.

Ryan said concerns expressed by some in his party that Comey might have rushed through a review is "beside the point."

Read More