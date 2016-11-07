(CNN) CNN's Van Jones turned to artful language on "AC360" Monday night and was quickly punished by his fellow panelists who wanted to know if he was composing a poem.

"The fear, your hope, my fear, your joy, my terror is..." ventured Jones, attempting to explain the significance of the voting set to take place in the next 24 hours.

"Is this a poem?" interjected David Axelrod.

"It's a haiku," added Dana Bash, piling on.

"Is that how hip hop works?" asked another panelist.

