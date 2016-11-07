Breaking News

'Is this a poem?' Panelists poke fun at Van Jones' artful language

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 10:39 PM ET, Mon November 7, 2016

    Panelists take jabs at Van Jones' artful language

(CNN)CNN's Van Jones turned to artful language on "AC360" Monday night and was quickly punished by his fellow panelists who wanted to know if he was composing a poem.

"The fear, your hope, my fear, your joy, my terror is..." ventured Jones, attempting to explain the significance of the voting set to take place in the next 24 hours.
"Is this a poem?" interjected David Axelrod.
    "It's a haiku," added Dana Bash, piling on.
    "Is that how hip hop works?" asked another panelist.
    "It works, baby!" exclaimed Jones.
    When Anderson Cooper turned to John King for analysis later in the segment, the CNN host couldn't resist.
    "You guys are having way too much fun," he said. "Why do you want facts and data? I just wanted to hear the rest of Van's poem."