This NASA astronaut voted from space

Story highlights Shane Kimbrough is a NASA astronaut

He voted in the 2016 election

(CNN) From infinity and beyond, he found a way to vote.

Shane Kimbrough, a NASA astronaut currently living on board the International Space Station, filed his ballot in Tuesday's presidential election, according to a Tumblr post by NASA

NASA told Yahoo News that Kimbrough filed his ballot in the 2016 election from the space station sometime over the past few days.

For astronauts who will be in space on Election Day, the voting process starts a year before launch. At that time, they are able to select the elections in which they want to participate.

Then, six months before the election, astronauts are provided with the form "Voter Registration and Absentee Ballot Request -- Federal Post Card Application."

Image Kjell Lindgren released on social media of the US flag floating in the Cupola module.

