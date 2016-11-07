MyVote: 50 stickers, 50 states and you

(CNN) Admit it. Other than exercising your American right and contributing to the glorious tradition of democracy, getting a little sticker is definitely the best part of voting.

The stickers have been around since the 1980s and they come in all different shapes and sizes (not to brag, but here in Georgia we're quite attached our little peach ones). So there's also an element of local pride. "People want to have a marker that they are good citizens," says Mary Stuckey, a political science professor at Georgia State University.

We're trying to get stickers from all 50 states, so we need YOU [Uncle Sam point] to share yours. Scroll down, and if your state isn't represented (or if you got a cooler sticker than the one we have), post your pic on Instagram with the hashtag #MyVote.

Alabama

I got my absentee vote on this morning 🇺🇸 #ivoted pic.twitter.com/pz4tYdBvlq — kat noelani v. best (@noelani_kid) November 3, 2016

Alaska