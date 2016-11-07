Breaking News

#MyVote: 50 stickers, 50 states and you

By AJ Willingham, David Williams and Alex Leinenger, CNN

Updated 1:58 PM ET, Mon November 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Admit it. Other that exercising your American right and contributing to the glorious tradition of democracy, getting a little sticker is definitely the best part of voting.

The stickers have been around since the 1980's and they come in all different shapes and sizes (not to brag, but here in Georgia we're quite attached our little peach ones). So there's also an element of local pride. "People want to have a marker that they are good citizens," says Mary Stuckey, a political science professor at Georgia State University,
We're trying to get stickers from all 50 states, so we need YOU [Uncle Sam point] to share yours. Scroll down, and if your state isn't represented (or if you got a cooler sticker than the one we have), post your pic on Instagram with the hashtag #MyVote.

Alabama

Alaska

Read More

Arizona

Done. And done. Early voting baby! 🇺🇸 #vote #voteearly #democracy #ivoted #ivotedtoday #az #arizona

A photo posted by Justin Pazera (@justinpazera) on

Arkansas

California

Get out there and vote people. 👍🏻 #vote #isthiselectionoveryet

A photo posted by Nicole Snyder (@snyderslimsdown) on

Colorado

I voted 🎉🎊🎉🎊#ivoted #vote #election2016

A photo posted by justina🌹 (@justinaskaggs) on

Connecticut

Delaware

DID YOU VOTE IN DELAWARE? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!

District of Columbia

Florida

I voted! #vote #republican #trump2016

A photo posted by Cristina Hayes (@cristina_hayes) on

Georgia

We voted! #vote #makeamericagreatagain🇺🇸 @benp_388

A photo posted by Paige Hicks (@paigehicks) on

Hawaii

DID YOU VOTE IN HAWAII? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!

Idaho

DID YOU VOTE IN IDAHO? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!

Illinois

✌🏼 🇺🇸 #earlyvoting #savethe👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 #JesusisKing

A photo posted by Holli O'Keefe (@holliokeefe) on

Indiana

Pushed some buttons and got a sticker ❤️💙 #ivoted

A photo posted by Jordan McKinney 🌙 (@cricket4123) on

Iowa

Just voted in my very first presidential election! Being an adult is lit, yo 🇺🇸 Take advantage of your right.

A photo posted by Jessie Darland (@jessieleedarland) on

Kansas

Obligatory post voting selfie #voteearly #ivoted

A photo posted by rachmaddux (@rachmaddux) on

Kentucky

🇺🇸🗽👯#ivoted #imwithher #nastywoman #nastywomenvote #millennialsforhillary #govoteky

A photo posted by Darlene Rawlins (@darlenerawlins) on

Louisiana

#IVoted #MyCivicDuty #IVote do u? #2016election

A photo posted by GottaLoveRiley (@gottaloveriley) on

Maine

DID YOU VOTE IN MAINE? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!

Maryland

Voting early! #vote #ivoted #voting #votingday #mdvotes #mdvoter

A photo posted by Mark (@workoutwarrior_4) on

Massachusetts

Michigan

DID YOU VOTE IN MICHIGAN? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

#vote #missouri #missouriprimary #votingday #movotes #kcmo #kcvotes

A photo posted by Andrew Donigan (@andydonigan) on

Montana

DID YOU VOTE IN MONTANA? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!

Nebraska

DID YOU VOTE IN NEBRASKA? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!

Nevada

Doing our #CivicDuty! #IVoted #OtterNBear #EarlyVoting #ImWithHer #MyCrazyGayLife

A photo posted by Gary Brewer (@biggaybrewery) on

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Get out and vote!! #ivoted #makeamericagreatagain #republican #happygirl

A photo posted by tabithasunshine (@cupcakegirltabitha) on

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

DID YOU VOTE IN NORTH DAKOTA? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

DID YOU VOTE IN RHODE ISLAND? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

#ivoted #govotetn #govote #trump #trumptrain

A photo posted by Megan Williams (@mrs_williams518) on

Texas

Utah

Vermont

DID YOU VOTE IN VERMONT? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!

Virginia

Washington

DID YOU VOTE IN WASHINGTON? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!

West Virginia

DID YOU VOTE IN WEST VIRGINIA? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!

Wisconsin

Using my day off to exercise my civic duty! #votewi #vote2016 #democracy #ivoted #getoutandvote

A photo posted by Leah Kutschke (@gypsy.mischief) on

Wyoming

DID YOU VOTE IN WYOMING? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!

CNN's Faith Haleh Robinson contributed to this.