#MyVote: 50 stickers, 50 states and you
Updated 1:58 PM ET, Mon November 7, 2016
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)Admit it. Other that exercising your American right and contributing to the glorious tradition of democracy, getting a little sticker is definitely the best part of voting.
The stickers have been around since the 1980's and they come in all different shapes and sizes (not to brag, but here in Georgia we're quite attached our little peach ones). So there's also an element of local pride. "People want to have a marker that they are good citizens," says Mary Stuckey, a political science professor at Georgia State University,
We're trying to get stickers from all 50 states, so we need YOU [Uncle Sam point] to share yours. Scroll down, and if your state isn't represented (or if you got a cooler sticker than the one we have), post your pic on Instagram with the hashtag #MyVote.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
DID YOU VOTE IN DELAWARE? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
DID YOU VOTE IN HAWAII? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!
Idaho
DID YOU VOTE IN IDAHO? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
DID YOU VOTE IN MAINE? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
DID YOU VOTE IN MICHIGAN? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
DID YOU VOTE IN MONTANA? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!
Nebraska
DID YOU VOTE IN NEBRASKA? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
DID YOU VOTE IN NORTH DAKOTA? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
DID YOU VOTE IN RHODE ISLAND? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
DID YOU VOTE IN VERMONT? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!
Virginia
Washington
DID YOU VOTE IN WASHINGTON? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!
West Virginia
DID YOU VOTE IN WEST VIRGINIA? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!
Wisconsin
Wyoming
DID YOU VOTE IN WYOMING? SHOW US WITH #MYVOTE!