GOP strategist: Clinton will win -- but Congress won't work with her

Story highlights John Weaver is a Republican strategist

He's worked with John McCain and, more recently, John Kasich

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works on the podcast.

Chicago (CNN) Hillary Clinton will win in an electoral landslide on Tuesday, but the political baggage she has accumulated over the past year-and-a-half will dissuade congressional Republicans from working with her administration, says longtime Republican political strategist John Weaver.

"I believe she's going to win in an electoral landslide and be the most unpopular president in electoral history, which is quite the paradox," Weaver told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Weaver, who often works with more moderate, independent Republican candidates -- recently with John Kasich, but most famously with John McCain -- believes Clinton's weak standing will only encourage Republicans to ignore the difficult work of addressing the party's underlying demographic problems and instead coalesce around opposition to Clinton.

"Unfortunately, instead of seeing this as an opportunity for Republicans to do a little self-introspection, a chance to look beyond ourselves, and to rise to the moment -- which would help us grow nationally," said Weaver, "the instinct will be to throw landmines, not to govern and to cause problems above and beyond being just the normal loyal opposition ideologically."

The Republican party is going through "an existential crisis," Weaver argued, and "the damage done demographically and to our long-term chances" by the 2016 campaign will not be solved until Republicans offer a broader, more inclusive vision.

Read More