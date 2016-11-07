Hickenlooper on Clinton pivot: 'Otherwise we'd have to attack Comey'

Story highlights
- "I think he made a terrible mistake," Colorado's governor says of the FBI director
- Comey said Sunday the FBI determined there was nothing to merit reopening the Clinton email investigation
Washington (CNN)Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said Monday the intense focus by Hillary Clinton and her supporters on Donald Trump instead of the FBI clearing her came because the other option would be attacking FBI Director James Comey.
"Well, because otherwise we'd have to attack Comey," Hickenlooper, a Democrat, said when asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota if the Clinton campaign's strategy was to avoid talking about Sunday night's FBI bombshell.
Comey told congressional leaders Sunday that his bureau had reviewed the newest batch of Clinton emails -- discovered on the laptop of embattled former Rep. Anthony Weiner, estranged husband to top Clinton aide Huma Abedin -- and determined there was nothing to merit reopening their investigation.
But instead of crowing about the apparent victory, Clinton and her top staff have been largely quiet since the announcement, instead pushing the attack on Trump.
"Clearly, he made a statement 11 days ago that this could be relevant, he created all this expectation that there had to be something significant in this large collection of emails and they went through and obviously sorted through them and found the ones that had to do with Hillary Clinton, and anyway, went through them and there was nothing," Hickenlooper said on "New Day."
He continued, "I don't think he was out there trying to take down Hillary Clinton; I think he made a terrible mistake. I really do, but I don't want to go dwell on it. I'd rather talk about the crucial stuff, and again, no one in the campaign gave me instructions, I haven't talked to anyone in the campaign in the last 24 hours, no one in the campaign said, 'Here's where our line is.'"