Hickenlooper on Clinton pivot: 'Otherwise we'd have to attack Comey'

Story highlights "I think he made a terrible mistake," Colorado's governor says of the FBI director

Comey said Sunday the FBI determined there was nothing to merit reopening the Clinton email investigation

Washington (CNN) Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said Monday the intense focus by Hillary Clinton and her supporters on Donald Trump instead of the FBI clearing her came because the other option would be attacking FBI Director James Comey.

"Well, because otherwise we'd have to attack Comey," Hickenlooper, a Democrat, said when asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota if the Clinton campaign's strategy was to avoid talking about Sunday night's FBI bombshell.

Comey told congressional leaders Sunday that his bureau had reviewed the newest batch of Clinton emails -- discovered on the laptop of embattled former Rep. Anthony Weiner, estranged husband to top Clinton aide Huma Abedin -- and determined there was nothing to merit reopening their investigation.

But instead of crowing about the apparent victory, Clinton and her top staff have been largely quiet since the announcement, instead pushing the attack on Trump.

