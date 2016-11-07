Janet Reno, first female US attorney general, dies

(CNN) Janet Reno, former US attorney general under President Bill Clinton, died Monday morning following a long battle with Parkinson's disease, her sister Maggy Hurchalla said. She was 78.

Reno, the nation's first-ever female attorney general, served in the Clinton White House from 1993 to 2001.

As part of the Clinton administration, Reno oversaw the high-profile convictions of numerous bombers including Ted Kaczynski, the domestic terrorist infamously known as the "Unabomber;" Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols for their roles in the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing; and Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman for the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing.

Reno's time in office was also bookended with a pair of major controversies that gripped the US: the 1993 Waco, Texas, standoff -- which resulted in the death of over 80 members of the Branch Davidian sect -- and the 2000 armed raid that led to the capture of young Cuban immigrant Elian Gonzalez.

At a ceremony to honor Reno in 2009, then-Attorney General Eric Holder praised his predecessor for her tenacity and tireless work ethic during her eight years holding the post.

