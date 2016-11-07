Janet Reno's career punctuated by highs, lows

Story highlights High points include prosecutions of Unabomber, Timothy McVeigh, World Trade Center bomber

Janet Reno's brushes with Hollywood include "SNL" skit, "The Simpsons" cameo, music compilation

(CNN) Janet Reno lived a historic life.

Not only did the oldest daughter of two newspaper reporters become the first woman to serve as US attorney general, the Harvard Law School product would also go on to serve longer than any AG in the 20th century.

The Miami native died Monday at age 78 after a battle with Parkinson's disease, more than a decade after her 24-year political career ended with a failed gubernatorial bid.

Here is a quick look at a career punctuated by high-profile prosecutions and controversial tactics.

Child abuse prosecutions