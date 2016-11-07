Washington (CNN) Indiana Democrats took responsibility Monday for a get-out-the-vote flub that left local officials looking into allegations of voter disenfranchisement.

Officials from Marion County, Indiana, said they were investigating reports of text messages directing voters to the wrong polling location, just the latest voting problem to hit the home state of Donald Trump running mate Mike Pence.

"We are aware of the text messages that have been reported to the clerk's office," said Michael Leffler, spokesman for Marion County prosecutor Terry Curry.

But the Indiana Democratic Party took responsibility for the problem, attributing it to a mismatch in their voter software, according to The Indianapolis Star.

"The Indiana Democratic Party experienced a data-match error in our get-out-the-vote text message program to Democratic voters," Indiana Democratic Party spokesman Drew Anderson, wrote in an email to the paper . "We believe the error impacted less than 2,000 voters."

