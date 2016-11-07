Story highlights Both Clinton and Trump are known for relying on an insular group of advisers

Campaign aides are expected to help fill White House staff positions on both sides

Washington (CNN) One thing a possible Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton administration would have in common -- DC insiders.

As the election reaches its final day, Washington has fallen into the quadrennial parlor game of speculating about who might staff the White House and Cabinet. And the list of potential names from campaign and transition sources is starting to take shape, at least in terms of the options the president-elect will have to start with on Wednesday.

Both Clinton and Trump have relied upon an insular group of advisers this year. But while Clinton's draws from a deep bench of longtime Democratic policymakers and operatives, Trump's circle is built from a much smaller group of Republicans who bucked their party leaders to embrace Trump early in the process.

For Trump, many of the names being thrown out for top Cabinet positions are the same small group of Republican politicians he has acting as his surrogates -- political veterans who on the face of it are the opposite of his "Drain the Swamp" battle cry on the trail.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former New York Gov. Rudy Giuliani, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich have been early and ardent Trump supporters, and they figure to be rewarded in a Trump administration.

