Clinton on final day of the campaign: It's time to 'heal'

Story highlights Hillary Clinton said voting tomorrow is a "vote for your self, vote for your family, vote for your futures"

"We don't have to accept a dark and divisive vision for America," she said at a rally in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh (CNN) Hillary Clinton began her closing message of the 2016 campaign Monday, asking Americans to look ahead to the work that needs to be done after Election Day.

"Tomorrow is the election, but that is just the beginning," Clinton said at a campaign rally in Pittsburgh. "We have to heal this country. We have to bring people together, to listen and respect each other."

Clinton's remarks came on the final day of what has been a dark and vitriolic presidential campaign, during the Democratic nominee's first of four stops planned for the day. She will next travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan — a blue state that she hopes to keep in her column, then fly to Philadelphia for a large evening rally with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, before capping off her day in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The former secretary of state and her campaign have been intently focused on get-out-the-vote and early voting efforts over the last few weeks, urging Americans to resist the temptation to stay home and vote before November 8 if they can. On Monday, just hours ahead of Election Day, Clinton stressed the importance of heading to the ballot box Tuesday for those who have not yet voted.

With a renewed sense of urgency, Clinton said voting tomorrow is a "vote for yourself, vote for your family, vote for your futures."

