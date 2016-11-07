Story highlights The FBI announced it was sticking by its first conclusion

No charges were recommended against Clinton for her use of a private email server

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign sent cease-and-desist letters to broadcasters advising that they shouldn't air ads from pro-Donald Trump PACs that include the claim that Clinton is "under investigation by the FBI."

"These ads falsely claim Secretary Clinton is under investigation by the FBI," said the letter from Marc Elias, general counsel for the Clinton campaign. A copy of the letter was read to CNN by a recipient.

The letter lists some pro-Trump PACs, including Rebuilding America Now and Future 45, and the titles of ads they are funding.

Elias' letter says that "at no point" did the FBI "reopen" the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.

