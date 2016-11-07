Where and how to find CNN on Election Day

(CNN)For this election like none other, CNN is available like never before.
Here are *some* of the extraordinary elements of our coverage, and where you can find us beyond CNN TV and CNN.com.
We'll be live streaming ...
CNN will stream live its broadcast coverage across digital platforms from 4 p.m. ET Election Day to 4 a.m. Wednesday.
No cost. No sign in. Couldn't be easier.
You'll find the stream on the CNN.com homepages -- desktop, mobile and our app.
We'll also have two other live video streams on election day, with reaction from around the nation and world. Keep an eye out for surprise coverage from unexpected places. These streams will be available on CNN's digital platforms, Facebook Live and Apple News.
We are live blogging ...
As you watch CNN TV on the screen of your choice, linger on our live blog for a dynamic conversation.
It's up starting NOW and will run nonstop for the next 48 hours through to Wednesday afternoon.
On the live blog, you'll find:
- The latest news and in-the-moment insights from CNN staff and contributors around the world.
- Updates from our team checking for voting irregularities.
- The best of the social conversation: memes, moments and mayhem.
We are alerting results and key news ...
When Wolf calls a key race, we've got you covered with our mobile app alerts.
If you don't have the CNN app, download it here (and make sure notifications are enabled in your settings).
Expect at least a dozen of these alerts on election night.
We also have email alerts. Sign up for them here -- these emails will wrap up multiple races and results and will land about once an hour.
We are also alerting races on our data-rich CNN Politics app. Download it here.
And run-don't-walk to sign up for the Nightcap and Reliable Sources newsletters -- both will have special election editions.
We'll be wherever you are ...
On Twitter:
@cnnpolitics, @cnn and the world's most followed news account @cnnbrk will be simultaneously tweeting CNN projections and other key news throughout the night. Follow us and use the hashtag #CNNElection.
On Facebook:
Follow us on CNN Politics and CNN for stories, updates and rolling live video coverage from locations around the world, starting Tuesday morning.
On Snapchat:
CNN's Snapchat Discover channel is the place to see the best of the best from the #1 team in politics. Our channel will be updated multiple times throughout the next 36 hours to show the state of the race.
On Apple News:
CNN will be sending updated alerts and publishing to our popular Apple News channel.
On Instagram:
Follow our Instagram account for images and videos showcasing voters, events and the sights of the nation on election night. Join in using the hashtag #MyVote.
In many other places:
On the messaging app Kik, see the story of the election through emojis, stickers and gifs (hey, it's a younger demo). And on messaging app Line, we'll be telling the global story of the election. Do you have Amazon Echo? Ask Alexa what the latest is on the race from CNN.
And when it's all said and done ...
Buy the book.
CNN, for the first time ever, is publishing a riveting review, with new insights from the campaign that was.
It's aptly titled UNPRECEDENTED.
Watch for our special digital presentation, coming soon, and pre-order the book here.
Thank you for watching, reading, swiping and clicking on CNN.