Trump says Patriots' Tom Brady, Bill Belichick supporting him

Manchester, New Hampshire (CNN) Donald Trump announced Monday that New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady and the team's coach are supporting his campaign for president.

Trump told supporters in this Patriots-supporting battleground state on the eve of Election Day that Brady called him earlier in the day to tell him he voted for him, and that he could share the news with supporters. Trump also said he received a letter of support from Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who urged Trump to share the letter with supporters during his rally here Monday night.

"Donald, I support you, you're my friend and I voted for you," Trump said Brady told him over the phone on Monday, drawing ear-shattering applause from the crowd of more than 11,000 supporters, based on the venue's capacity.

While Trump said Brady told him he had already voted, the Patriots quarterback said in an interview Monday morning that he had not yet voted and planned to vote either later in the day or Tuesday.

"No, I haven't voted yet," Brady said on the WEEI Boston's "Kirk & Callahan Show" when asked.

