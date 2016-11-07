Donald Trump mocks hip hop as 'talking'

Story highlights The Republican presidential nominee insisted that African American voters are turning out in droves for him

Donald Trump's criticism of hip-hop follows his repeated and awkward appeals to African-Americans

Sarasota, Florida (CNN) Donald Trump on Monday mocked hip-hop music as he once again criticized the performance Jay Z and Beyonce delivered at a rally for Hillary Clinton, asking whether it was "talking or singing."

"The language is so bad and as they were singing -- singing right? Was it talking or singing? Right? But the language was so bad," Trump said Monday during his first of five rallies the day before Election Day.

Trump's apparent criticism of rap and hip-hop comes in spite of the GOP nominee's repeated attempts to appeal to African-American voters during the final months of his campaign. It also comes as Clinton has ramped up get out the vote efforts in recent days by targeting young and African-American voters in particular.

Still, Trump insisted that African-American voters are turning out in droves for him, an assessment contradicted by polls that show Trump with low single-digit support among black voters. And Trump also sought to once again undercut Clinton's support among the demographic by raising the former first lady's use of the term "super predators" to describe criminals in the inner city.

"African-Americans are turning out -- and when they do a lot of them are voting for Trump," he said. "She's got not a lot of inspiration. She used the term called 'super predator' to define black youth. 'Super predator.'"

