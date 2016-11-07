Reality Check: Trump can't take credit for release of Obamacare premiums

Story highlights Trump predicted that Obamacare premiums would show a dramatic increase

The premium rates were released just before open enrollment started

(CNN) During remarks at a rally in Sarasota, Florida, on the last day of campaigning, Donald Trump sought to take credit for the recent announcement of the increase in premiums for policies that will be purchased on the Affordable Care Act exchanges.

He noted that there will be double-digit increase for those policies in many states. He added: "And they're far greater than what you have been told. You have been told numbers because they didn't want to do it before the election. I worked very hard to force those numbers out."

Seriously?

Trump is, no doubt, basing this assertion on statements he made at campaign events in which he, correctly, predicted that Obamacare premiums would show a dramatic increase.

"On November 1, just before the election on November 8, new numbers are coming out which will show 40, 50, 60% increases," he said at a September 16 campaign rally in Miami. "They want to delay it until after the election because it's ... a disaster."

