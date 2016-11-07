Story highlights Monday marks the last full day of campaigning before Election Day

He added that "we'll get a tremendous amount of credit if we win or lose"

Sarasota, Florida (CNN) Donald Trump reflected Monday on the movement that has propelled his candidacy, and let loose on the stump as during his last full day of campaigning ahead of Election Day.

The Republican presidential nominee also reminisced on his successes and called attention to the lasting impact he believes his campaign will have on the country, even if he doesn't win the presidency Tuesday.

"It's been some campaign. It's been some campaign," Trump said after taking the stage here to a rousing reception. "They say it's the single greatest movement in the history of this country ... that's quite an honor."

"We'll get a tremendous amount of credit if we win or lose," he said, adding that his campaign has made the public more aware than ever of the "rigged system." He even said he "worked very hard" to get the government to publish data on Obamacare premium hikes, a disclosure he, in fact, did not influence.

Still, Trump stressed that he's "not looking for credit" should voters deal a death knell to his presidential aspirations.

