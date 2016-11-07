Can you bring your gun to vote?

Story highlights Carrying a firearm to the polls is explicitly prohibited in Arizona and Florida

Many states prohibit firearms around schools

(CNN) Plan on carrying your gun to the polls on Election Day? Read this first before you show up packing.

On Friday, a Trump supporter showed up to a Loudoun County polling station in Virginia, sporting a handgun in his waistband as he offered sample Republican ballots to voters outside.

"And as a voter, I felt intimidated," Erika Cotti told CNN. "As my son and I walked away, I heard the man with the gun say... you're voting for Crooked Hillary."

But elections officials say the man broke no laws, as Virginia is an open carry state -- meaning that individuals are generally allowed to carry an unconcealed weapon in public.

Yet the restrictions on firearms around polling places in most battleground states are a messy patchwork of state and local regulations -- with some banning guns completely and others only restricting firearms around schools or government buildings.

