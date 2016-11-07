Breaking News

Trump campaign aide draws accusations of sexism

By Tom Kludt, CNN

Updated 12:49 PM ET, Mon November 7, 2016

(CNN)A Donald Trump campaign aide is facing accusations of sexism on the eve of Election Day.

In a story published late Sunday by Bloomberg Politics, Trump's digital director Brad Parscale offered an assessment of whether enough of the candidate's supporters will turn out in the all-important state of Florida.
"It will be close," Parscale said. "It's like predicting your wife's mood. You have no idea what you're going to get until you get home."
    It was perhaps an unfortunate turn of phrase for an aide representing a candidate who has faced charges of sexism throughout the campaign.
    A host of liberal blogs and left-leaning journalists ridiculed the comment Monday.
    "In fitting fashion, Donald Trump's campaign is ending on one last sexist note," wrote the liberal, millennial-focused website Mic.
    A Trump campaign spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.