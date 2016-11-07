Trump campaign aide draws accusations of sexism

(CNN) A Donald Trump campaign aide is facing accusations of sexism on the eve of Election Day.

In a story published late Sunday by Bloomberg Politics , Trump's digital director Brad Parscale offered an assessment of whether enough of the candidate's supporters will turn out in the all-important state of Florida.

"It will be close," Parscale said. "It's like predicting your wife's mood. You have no idea what you're going to get until you get home."

It was perhaps an unfortunate turn of phrase for an aide representing a candidate who has faced charges of sexism throughout the campaign.

A host of liberal blogs and left-leaning journalists ridiculed the comment Monday.

