America used to be the world's last safe refuge. Trump changed that

Story highlights Maltby: Unlike Trump, Reagan recognized that American democracy manifested greatest in the beacon that it shone to the rest of us

If Trump wins or loses on Tuesday, he has already achieved irreparable damage to America's standing across the globe

Kate Maltby is a theater critic for The Times of London and a regular broadcaster and columnist in the United Kingdom on issues of culture and politics. She is also completing a Ph.D. in renaissance literature, having been awarded a collaborative doctoral between Yale University and University College London. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) My family has been indulging in memories lately.

Not everyone gets invited to a 95th birthday party; nor are most such occasions, I suspect, as invigorating as the celebration I recently attended for my grandfather's boisterous cousin Marianne.

Marianne is one of life's great survivors -- she's had to be. In a rare somber moment at our gathering, her sister recounted the night that her family fled its native Hungary, scrambling through the woodland border with Austria to escape the brutal repressions that followed a failed nationalist uprising in 1956

Her nephew, then a small child, still remembers crawling on his hands and knees through the darkness, Russian searchlights circling overhead.

This week, as the world fixes its eyes on American democracy, Hungarians will be remembering that civic freedom, once lost, is not easily regained.