The lessons to learn from Trump voters

Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Political Values and Ethics and the Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently "Stokely: A Life." The views expressed here are his.

(CNN) Supporters of either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton view America as a Rorschach test, one wherein the same image elicits wildly contrasting depictions of the state of the nation, the health of our republic and the beating heart of democracy. Clinton's multiracial groups of supporters are attempting to maintain and grow the Obama Coalition, an unprecedentedly racially diverse group of voters that twice elected Barack Obama to the White House.

At the same time, the Trump campaign's overt hostility to the very idea of racial equality or diversity has inspired outrage, hand wringing, and disgust, not the least of which has emanated from Clinton herself, who famously characterized at least a portion of Trump's supporters as a "basket of deplorables." These Trump supporters, overwhelming white, male and working-class, have taken the brunt of criticism from both liberals and conservatives, who have been appalled, for admittedly different reasons, by the boorish behavior on display at political rallies teeming with an edge of racial violence, overt misogyny and anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim fervor. Violence, in the form of bullying female journalists, threatening Clinton with indictment, jail, impeachment and assassination and physical assaults on anti-Trump protesters have become a hallmark of this mean political season.

Peniel Joseph

But these details, the foundation of so much criticism and conversation for weeks and months, obscure an important reality. Portrayals of the majority of Trump voters as a part of a misbegotten white working class -- dreaming of a return to Eisenhower America's competitive advantage over the rest of the world, with benefits disproportionately doled out to white men with relatively little education -- have obscured the larger story of this election season: the fact that many quiet supporters of the Republican presidential nominee have very little in common with the working class caricatures most often featured in the national press. Almost half of Trump voters in the Republican primaries had college degrees, for instance.

It's a convenient assumption that Trump's brand of bigotry primarily appealed to uneducated whites living in racially segregated rural areas -- swaths of post-industrial sections of the Midwest that became casualties of the shift from smokestack and factory labor to a globalized economy that values highly educated engineers more than steel workers. But it isn't true.

One part of the narrative is true, however. Trump's support has been overwhelmingly white , with blacks polling in the single digits and Latinos in the 20s. It is also true that white men and women without college degrees overwhelmingly favor Trump. Yet one third of white women with college degrees and 40% of college-educated white men also support the candidate whose "Make America Great Again" tagline has evolved into as much of a threat as a campaign slogan. And while rural voters are positively euphoric in support of the real estate magnate, the suburban electorate is not far behind: 44% of them expressing support, along with 28% of urban voters.

