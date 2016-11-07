Story highlights Andelman: If she wins, Clinton must embrace Comey and accept that the FBI's independence is worth preserving

(CNN) The blond woman at the next table in the tiny bistro on the Ile St. Louis in Paris said she'd spent her career as a "researcher." But a short time later, she confessed her "research" had been undertaken as a senior agent for Renseignements Generaux -- euphoniously translated, "general information," but in fact, it's the French equivalent of the FBI.

The problem, as her story all tumbled out, was that a whole lot of this "research" was just plain political.

And not just political, though certainly truly corrupt officials from France's overseas territories to the heart of Paris are a part of the agency's mission, as well as counter-terrorism and the usual gangs and drugs, even regulating horse racing and gambling. But political in the sense of plain and simple revenge.

Eleanor, we'll call her (though she'd recently retired, she could clearly still feel the hot breath of potential revenge on her own neck) expressed her sadness that the French system had become so very much different from the American.

Each French president, when he assumed office, would all but automatically appoint a new head of the RG of his own political party who would in turn, reflexively open a detailed investigation of the entourage of his predecessor, leading often to indictments, or at least hauling individuals in for extended interrogation and endless media attention.