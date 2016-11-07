Trump victory would embolden the bigots

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: During this campaign we have seen an uptick in hate directed against various minority groups

Idea that extremists will be less hateful toward minorities because they have Trump in the Oval Office is misplaced, Obeidallah says

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM's radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @TheDeansreport. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) If you think the hate we are seeing from some extreme Donald Trump supporters against Jews, Latinos, Muslims and African-Americans is bad now, it's nothing compared to what we might see if he's elected President.

Yet several people I have spoken with believe that a Trump win would somehow make things better. They believe a Trump presidency could satisfy the radical elements of Trump's base -- that these extremists will be less hateful toward minorities because they have Trump in the Oval Office.

They are 100% wrong. History tells us otherwise. A President Trump would likely embolden the worst elements of his base to be even more public, more outspoken, more visible -- and possibly more dangerous.

For those unaware, during this campaign -- and especially in the last two months -- we have seen an uptick in hate directed against various minority groups by either self-professed Trump supporters or those invoking Trump's name. Just a few days ago, a 111-year-old black Baptist church in Mississippi was burned down , and the words "Vote Trump" were spray-painted on the side of the building.

Two weeks ago, a mosque in New Jersey and another in Iowa were defaced with the word "Trump." As I have noted before , it appears that the word "Trump" is being used by some as a modern-day swastika.