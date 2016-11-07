Hillary Clinton email story likely far from over

Story highlights Paul Callan: Voters will be shaking their heads about mess they have witnessed over FBI's investigation of Clinton emails

The reality is that the Hillary Clinton email story is far from over, Callan says

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former NYC homicide prosecutor and currently is "of counsel" to the New York law firm of Edelman and Edelman, PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. Follow him @paulcallan. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) FBI Director James Comey on Sunday issued a third highly unusual statement regarding the Hillary Clinton email server investigation, returning to the original theme of exoneration first proffered in July. Democrats breathed a sigh of relief. But how did we get here? And can Team Clinton really relax?

Paul Callan

The sorry history of the email saga leads directly back to the tarmac of Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport on June 27, 2016, when Bill Clinton decided to pay a surprise visit to his old friend Attorney General Loretta Lynch. The runway visit was by all accounts staggeringly improper. Lynch was then the chief law enforcement official in charge of an investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server.

According to Lynch, she and the former president only discussed "grandchildren and golf." To her credit, the attorney general immediately recognized that the Clinton visit to her plane was an ethical and public relations disaster. She quite sensibly opted to distance herself from the decision-making with respect to the Hillary Clinton investigation. However, in a strange move, she ceded supervisory and decision-making responsibility concerning the email investigation directly to the FBI (a move she suggested had already been planned).

In Washington's chain of command, the Justice Department exercises supervisory responsibility over the FBI. It is the Justice Department, not the FBI, that customarily makes the final decision regarding the commencement or termination of a criminal prosecution based upon the evidence gathered by the FBI. Yet while this was an extraordinary and unusual transfer of power from the Justice Department to its federal police arm, the FBI, Lynch had substantial reason to respect the integrity and judgment of Comey. After all, he had previously served as the United States attorney for New York's Southern District and as deputy attorney general of the United States from 2003-2005.

Given his sterling credentials, it is astonishing that Comey would later violate Justice Department protocols by making a number of public statements on the ongoing investigation. Comey asserted that he was protecting the FBI's reputation for straight shooting and integrity, but this attempt at "transparency" and "openness" has been a disaster.