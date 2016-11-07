(CNN) American and Turkish military leaders have agreed to develop a long-term plan for "seizing, holding and governing" the de facto ISIS capital of Raqqa in northern Syria, the US Department of Defense's news service reported Sunday.

The streets of Raqqa before it was under ISIS control, in an undated photo provided to CNN by RBSS.

In this undated photo, provided to CNN by RBSS, you can see normal life in Raqqa -- once one of Syria's most liberal cities -- before the start of the civil war.

A man carries two children away from the scene of an explosion in Raqqa on August 7, 2013.

A Syrian man mourns the deaths of six of his siblings, killed in a bomb attack during fighting between rebel fighters and Syrian government forces in Raqqa on August 10, 2013.

Men look at a large black jihadist flag in Raqqa on September 28, 2013. In Raqqa today, school is banned -- and even small pleasures, like chocolate, are an unaffordable luxury because many cannot work.

A child looks at a stand selling military fatigues in Raqqa on October 1, 2013. Many in Raqqa say they don't want to live under ISIS but have no choice.

In this photo from November 6, 2015, an ISIS fighter walks along a street in Raqqa with his 3 wives walking behind him, according to RBSS.

In this photo from November 29, 2015, provided to CNN by the activist group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, residents assess the damage to a building in the northern Syrian city -- ISIS's headquarters -- which has been the target of French airstrikes in recent weeks.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement Sunday they had established a joint operations center for the campaign, which includes multiple Arab, Kurdish and Turkmen militia groups and will be carried out "in coordination with international forces."

The role of Kurdish forces -- one of the most effective forces on the ground against ISIS -- in the coalition fighting the terror group has been a source of tension between NATO allies Turkey and the US.

But DoD News reported that Sunday's meeting reinforced a longstanding agreement that the US-led coalition would not move ahead with the seizure of Raqqa, "without incorporating the Turks and their perspective into our plans," according to Dunford.

The Turkish army said in a statement that the military heads had discussed "the methods of a common struggle" against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, "especially in Al Bab and Raqqa in coming days."

Questions over makeup of forces

Addressing the sensitivities around the ethnic makeup of the forces involved in the operation, Dunford said: "We always knew the SDF wasn't the solution for holding and governing Raqqa.

"What we are working on right now is to find the right mix of forces for the operation."

He said the US would work with Turkey to determine the composition of the forces that would seize and govern the territory, he said.

He said the right approach was for locals to lead the mission to retake the city and run it after ISIS was driven out.

"[The operation needs] a predominantly Arab and Sunni Arab force," he said, according to DoD News. "And there are forces like that. There is the moderate Syrian opposition, the vetted Syrian forces and the Free Syrian Army forces, and there is some initial outreach to forces in Raqqa proper."

CNN Map

Dunford said the SDF were moving south to isolate ISIS positions in Raqqa and the surrounding areas -- a phase that would take months.

This would ensure that ISIS fighters from Mosul could not flee to Raqqa to reinforce the terror group there, and that the ISIS forces in Raqqa could not send out fighters to carry out external attacks in Turkey, Europe and the US, he said, according to DoD News.

Raqqa is home to nearly 200,000 people, most Sunni Arabs, and an estimated 5,000 militants, according to the activist group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently (RSS).

The US and Turkish officials also agreed that a high-ranking US officer and staff will work in Ankara in the Turkish General Staff.