A hotel that's good for your health?

(CNN) Vitamin C showers, circadian mood lighting and aromatherapy.

These sound like holistic amenities you'd find in a lush spa -- not your hotel room.

But the Stay Well hotel room, available at select Marriott and MGM Grand hotels across the United States, is designed to help guests breathe a little easier on their next business trip or vacation ... quite literally.

"We saw a gap in thought," says Paul Scialla, founder and CEO of Delos, creator of the Stay Well concept and specialist in what it calls Wellness Real Estate. "There was really not much being done to the room itself, where the guest is spending most of their time."

From air purifiers to organic mattresses, the rooms are equipped with the latest wellness features that aim to improve water and air quality, mitigate jet lag, enhance mood, ensure restful sleep and decrease exposure to germs.

