Breaking News

A hotel that's good for your health?

By Michelle Cohan, CNN

Updated 5:55 AM ET, Mon November 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

business traveller health and wellness spc c_00013629
business traveller health and wellness spc c_00013629

    JUST WATCHED

    Healthy hotels for the future

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(55 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Stay Well rooms feature mood lighting and Vitamin C showers
  • EVEN hotels offer large gyms and group workouts

(CNN)Vitamin C showers, circadian mood lighting and aromatherapy.

These sound like holistic amenities you'd find in a lush spa -- not your hotel room.
    But the Stay Well hotel room, available at select Marriott and MGM Grand hotels across the United States, is designed to help guests breathe a little easier on their next business trip or vacation ... quite literally.
    "We saw a gap in thought," says Paul Scialla, founder and CEO of Delos, creator of the Stay Well concept and specialist in what it calls Wellness Real Estate. "There was really not much being done to the room itself, where the guest is spending most of their time."
    Staying healthy on the road
    business traveller health and wellness spc a_00025009

      JUST WATCHED

      Staying healthy on the road

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Staying healthy on the road 08:30
    From air purifiers to organic mattresses, the rooms are equipped with the latest wellness features that aim to improve water and air quality, mitigate jet lag, enhance mood, ensure restful sleep and decrease exposure to germs.
    Read More
    And of course there's a Stay Well app replete with health-conscious content and meditation training.

    Healthy from the ground up

    But where Stay Well really stands out is in the offerings you can't see.
    It's pioneered a "well" built environment that's healthier from the ground up by incorporating health-driven infrastructure during its construction and design process.
    This includes everything from anti-microbial countertops to posture-supportive flooring. Its holistic offerings are supported by the Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Deepak Chopra.
    The Stay Well room is the latest in a new breed of &quot;healthy&quot; hotel concepts.
    Photos:
    Stay Well The Stay Well room is the latest in a new breed of "healthy" hotel concepts.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    CNN&#39;s Richard Quest tried the room out at the Marriot Marquis in Atlanta. The question is, is it goodness or a gimmick?
    Photos:
    Goodness or gimmick?CNN's Richard Quest tried the room out at the Marriot Marquis in Atlanta. The question is, is it goodness or a gimmick?
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    Perhaps one of the most visually interesting amenities is the circadian mood lighting, which is engineered to imitate natural outdoor light to enhance sleep quality, energy levels and productivity.
    Photos:
    Circadian mood lightingPerhaps one of the most visually interesting amenities is the circadian mood lighting, which is engineered to imitate natural outdoor light to enhance sleep quality, energy levels and productivity.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    The purpose of the vitamin C shower is to filter out chlorine, which can be harmful to your hair and skin.
    Photos:
    Vitamin C showersThe purpose of the vitamin C shower is to filter out chlorine, which can be harmful to your hair and skin.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    The rooms have aromatherapy gadgets with the aim of helping travelers breathe a little easier on their business trip or vacation.
    Photos:
    AromatherapyThe rooms have aromatherapy gadgets with the aim of helping travelers breathe a little easier on their business trip or vacation.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    And the there&#39;s a gadget called the &quot;dawn simulator,&quot; which claims to wake you gradually and gently, as it simulates natural morning light.
    Photos:
    Dawn simulatorAnd the there's a gadget called the "dawn simulator," which claims to wake you gradually and gently, as it simulates natural morning light.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    Stay-Well-Hotel-4Stay-Well-Hotel-2Stay-Well-Hotel-8Stay-Well-Hotel-6Stay-Well-Hotel-1Stay-Well-Hotel-7
    Wellness-focused hotels aren't new.
    IHG created the healthy hotel chain EVEN in 2012, offering nutritious food options, large gyms and group workouts.
    From the airplane to the hotel -- wellbeing on the move
    business traveller health and wellness spc b_00033527

      JUST WATCHED

      From the airplane to the hotel -- wellbeing on the move

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    From the airplane to the hotel -- wellbeing on the move 08:25
    Wyndham has a "fitness room" option at select Tryp hotels, with workout equipment in the room and other healthier on-site amenities.
    "I spent about 18 years on Wall Street. During my final few years there, I took note of the sustainability movement in real estate, and wondered why most of the dialogue was surrounding the environmental impact, and not enough on the human condition: our cardiovascular health, respiratory health, cognitive health, what have you," says Scialla.
    Fitness Room at TRYP by Wyndham Panama Centro in Panama City.
    Fitness Room at TRYP by Wyndham Panama Centro in Panama City.

    Merging assets with industry

    From Wall Street... to wellness? An odd turn it might seem, but Scialla found a unique, untapped link between the two.
    "The prospects of merging the world's largest asset class, real estate, a $180 trillion asset class, with the world's fastest-growing industry, health and wellness, a $4 trillion a year annual spend, made a lot of sense," he explains.
    A room at EVEN Hotel Times Square South.
    A room at EVEN Hotel Times Square South.
    Today's hotels are very much aware of the need to create environments and rooms that promote wellness and healthy living.
    MORE: How to eat healthy when traveling
    But is it all just a gimmick?
    The question becomes how costly these ventures are.
    "These programs are exhibiting about a seven-week, break even, on the entire capital expense required to convert a room to a Stay Well room ... That's just an economic no-brainer," says Scialla.
    And for the guest, for an upcharge of about $30 dollars a night, a Stay Well room is pretty affordable.