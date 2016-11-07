What is Parkinson's disease?

Story highlights Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system

Neurons die, leaving the brain with a deficit of a chemical called dopamine

Approximately 1 million people in the United States have Parkinson's

(CNN) Parkinson's disease is a "progressive disorder of the nervous system," according to the Mayo Clinic, that primarily affects a patient's movement. It often starts with a small tremor in the hand or muscle stiffness and gets worse over time. There is no test for Parkinson's, so it is occasionally misdiagnosed.

What are the symptoms?

Parkinson's patients often have trouble walking and talking. Symptoms include slowness of movement, a loss of balance and slurred speech. With Parkinson's disease, "you may have a decreased ability to perform unconscious movements, including blinking, smiling or swinging your arms when you walk," the Mayo Clinic says. The symptoms are often worse on one side of the body.

Whom does it affect?

Approximately 1 million people have Parkinson's disease in the United States, according to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation . Men are more likely to get it than women, and it usually affects people over 50.