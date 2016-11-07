Breaking News

Golf memorabilia belonging to George H.W. Bush and JFK up for auction

Updated 12:38 PM ET, Mon November 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

All but three US presidents since the start of the 20th century have regularly played golf while in office. John F. Kennedy was one of the keenest golfers to step foot in the White House and would often take to the course when not dealing with presidential matters.
Photos: US presidents and golf
All but three US presidents since the start of the 20th century have regularly played golf while in office. John F. Kennedy was one of the keenest golfers to step foot in the White House and would often take to the course when not dealing with presidential matters.
Hide Caption
1 of 5
Not just an avid golfer, JFK was an enthusiastic all-round sportsman. Here he plays tennis with wife Jacqueline.
Photos: US presidents and golf
Not just an avid golfer, JFK was an enthusiastic all-round sportsman. Here he plays tennis with wife Jacqueline.
Hide Caption
2 of 5
Current president Barack Obama has played hundreds of rounds of golf since being elected in 2008. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.golfdigest.com/story/president-obama-logs-300th-golf-round-in-office-finally-reveals-classified-handicap&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;I&#39;m an honest 13,&quot; Obama told the Golf Channel. &quot;I think my irons are good, my drive is straight but unimpressive in length, and my putting&#39;s decent, chipping is OK. My sand game is terrible.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: US presidents and golf
Current president Barack Obama has played hundreds of rounds of golf since being elected in 2008. "I'm an honest 13," Obama told the Golf Channel. "I think my irons are good, my drive is straight but unimpressive in length, and my putting's decent, chipping is OK. My sand game is terrible."
Hide Caption
3 of 5
A putter of former president George H. W. Bush is the outstanding item in the RR Auction.
Photos: US presidents and golf
A putter of former president George H. W. Bush is the outstanding item in the RR Auction.
Hide Caption
4 of 5
Presidential Republican Party nominee Donald Trump plays a shot at his own Trump International Golf Course in Scotland.
Photos: US presidents and golf
Presidential Republican Party nominee Donald Trump plays a shot at his own Trump International Golf Course in Scotland.
Hide Caption
5 of 5
john f kennedy signingjohn f kennedy jacqueline tennisbarack obama golfgeorge bush golfdonald trump golf

Story highlights

  • Golf items of former US presidents up for auction
  • Memorabilia belonged to George H.W. Bush
  • John F. Kennedy golf ball up for sale

(CNN)If you've ever wanted to own a piece of US presidential memorabilia then here's your chance -- and it might not cost you the earth.

On the day the US decides whether Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump will be its next president, a Boston-based auction house is selling golfing memorabilia that once belonged to George H.W. Bush and John F. Kennedy.
    Playing golf is quite the pastime if you're a US president. Barack Obama has played hundreds of rounds of golf since his 2008 election and all but three presidents since the start of the 20th century have regularly taken to the course during their time at the White House.
    "Presidents play golf to relax," Robert Livingstone, executive vice-president at RR Auction, told CNN.
    Read: Tiger Woods targets competitive return in December
    Read More
    "The stress of that office, to be able to go out ... that's the great thing about golf, isn't it? You go out and you play for three hours or so and you can escape the pressures of being the commander in chief."

    POTUS 41

    Bush, who served from 1989 to 1993, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in recognition of his "Lifetime Achievement," such is his love for the sport.
    His Titleist Scotty Cameron "Big Sur" chest putter -- with "George Bush" engraved on the face in white text -- is the auction's highlight.
    Also up for grabs is a Callaway "Big Bertha" golf bag with a Cape Arundel Golf Club membership tag, engraved "President George H. W. Bush, Member" and several golf balls bearing his signature or presidential seal.
    Read: 'You're either a champion or you're nothing'
    "The presidents need to be playing golf, it's one of those symbolic things that tells you the personality of a president," Livingstone explains.
    According to Livingstone, until a couple of years ago, Bush would throw himself out of an airplane and sky dive every year on his birthday.
    "I don't think of him as this athlete but he did play college baseball at Yale, so he was always an athletic man," added Livingstone.
    "So it's another personal item that reflects that and elevates your understanding of a man's personality -- that's what a golf archive does."
    Also included in the auction is JFK's personally-owned and used golf ball.
    Read: How golf took over the White House
    A previous auction at RR also included a golf ball set which once belonged to JFK -- it sold for over $30,000 -- though Livingstone estimates the current collection will fetch a more modest sum of just over $5,000.
    "Kennedy was such an avid golfer," Livingstone says. "He would often practice on the White House lawn and we've had golf balls with John F. Kennedy's name engraved on them ... or sometimes his would just say 'The President.'
    "And so those are probably the most valuable golf-related items that we get, are the ones related to JFK.
    "Some of them are actually scooped up by White House workers that would keep them as souvenirs because he would leave them on the lawn."
    Visit cnn.com/golf for more news and videos
    The auction takes place on Tuesday November 8.