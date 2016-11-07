Story highlights Barcelona's Barbara Latorre's goal goes viral

Gerard Pique drew comparison between Latorre and Messi

London (CNN) Soccer star Barbara Latorre is the toast of Barcelona after scoring a goal that has taken the internet by storm.

Latorre, who scored a wonder goal in last week's women's first division city derby against Espanyol, has already chalked up more than 345,000 views on the club's YouTube channel.

Picking up the ball in her own half, Latorre outfoxed four defenders before being tripped up by a fifth as she approached the penalty box.

Unfazed, she got up to beat a sixth defender before curling the ball in the right-hand corner to grab the final goal in Barca's 6-1 win.

Gerard Pique, one of the leading lights in Barca's men's team, was so impressed he drew comparisons with his superstar teammate Lionel Messi and the club's former Brazilian star Ronaldo.