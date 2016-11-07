Nagoya: Home to Japan's most unique cuisine?

Story highlights Toyota, the world's largest automaker, is headquartered in Nagoya

(CNN) Japan's Aichi prefecture has long been known for its automotive industry, anchored by homegrown car manufacturer Toyota.

Yet in recent years, the region has become just as celebrated for the food originating from Aichi's capital city, Nagoya.

Fittingly, part of the charm of the metropolis' cuisine is owing to an approach that's also made the nearby automaker such a force.

"One of Nagoya cuisine's unique points is how we constantly find new value for existing dishes," says Masumi Arakawa of the Nagoya-meshi Promotion Office, a group tasked with raising awareness of the city's food.

"I think that it's the same as Toyota and their method to production -- they keep improving on what they've made."