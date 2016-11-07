Breaking News

Dressed to kill: How the military invaded our closets

By Timothy Godbold

Updated 8:20 PM ET, Mon November 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&quot;Military Style Invades Fashion,&quot; a new book from Phaidon, looks at how battlefield motifs -- like camouflage -- have become contemporary closet mainstays.
Photos: Military style on the runway
Bottega Veneta Spring-Summer 2016"Military Style Invades Fashion," a new book from Phaidon, looks at how battlefield motifs -- like camouflage -- have become contemporary closet mainstays.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Ironically, today&#39;s camouflage prints are more about standing out than blending in.
Photos: Military style on the runway
Moncler Gamme Rouge Autumn-Winter 2015Ironically, today's camouflage prints are more about standing out than blending in.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Gold braiding was originally meant to provide protection against enemy swords.
Photos: Military style on the runway
Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Autumn-Winter 2015Gold braiding was originally meant to provide protection against enemy swords.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Elaborate ceremonial dress was meant to impress and intimidate enemies.
Photos: Military style on the runway
Burberry Autumn-Winter 2016 Elaborate ceremonial dress was meant to impress and intimidate enemies.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
It was also intended to raise morale among troops.
Photos: Military style on the runway
Dsquared2 Autumn-Winter 2015It was also intended to raise morale among troops.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Round metal buttons were makeshift musket bullets for a soldier in a jam.
Photos: Military style on the runway
Dolce & Gabbana Autumn-Winter 2016Round metal buttons were makeshift musket bullets for a soldier in a jam.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
Khaki has been worn by the military since the 1800s, offering comfortable and durable warm-weather uniform options.
Photos: Military style on the runway
Ralph Lauren Spring-Summer 2015Khaki has been worn by the military since the 1800s, offering comfortable and durable warm-weather uniform options.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
&quot;Legionnaire style in fashion capitalizes on the practicality and the exoticism evoked by desert and tropical military campaigns,&quot; Godbold writes.
Photos: Military style on the runway
Victoria Beckham Spring-Summer 2015"Legionnaire style in fashion capitalizes on the practicality and the exoticism evoked by desert and tropical military campaigns," Godbold writes.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Safari style, itself a recurring theme in fashion, is an offshoot of the legionnaire aesthetic.
Photos: Military style on the runway
Marc Jacobs Spring-Summer 2015Safari style, itself a recurring theme in fashion, is an offshoot of the legionnaire aesthetic.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
We have sailors to thank for the Breton stripe, the sailor&#39;s hat and the pea coat, among other things.
Photos: Military style on the runway
Tommy Hilfiger Autumn-Winter 2016 We have sailors to thank for the Breton stripe, the sailor's hat and the pea coat, among other things.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
&quot;The sailor has been a romantic figure for centuries because of his association with the sea -- with adventure, mystery and self-reliance,&quot; Godbold writes.
Photos: Military style on the runway
Prada Autumn-Winter 2016"The sailor has been a romantic figure for centuries because of his association with the sea -- with adventure, mystery and self-reliance," Godbold writes.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
Nautical style has been a signature of French couturier Jean Paul Gaultier since the 1980s.
Photos: Military style on the runway
Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Autumn-Winter 2015Nautical style has been a signature of French couturier Jean Paul Gaultier since the 1980s.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Nowadays, the print has lost much of of its military or counter culture associations.
Photos: Military style on the runway
Carven Spring-Summer 2014Nowadays, the print has lost much of of its military or counter culture associations.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
bottega veneta ss16 trio moncler gamme rouge aw15gaultier aw15 couture burberry fw16 trio dsquared2 aw15dolce gabbana aw16 ralph lauren ss15 triovictoria beckham ss15marc jacobs ss15tommy hilfiger aw16 trio prada aw16jean paul gaultier haute couture aw15 2carven ss14

Timothy Godbold is a fashion journalist and author. This is an edited excerpt from his latest book, "Military Style Invades Fashion," published by Phaidon.

(CNN)Once you begin to notice the extent to which military styles have influenced fashion, it's impossible to ignore it. Militaria is unmistakable and it is everywhere: worn by men, women and children across the globe.

From high fashion to thrift-store chic, military appropriations are ubiquitous. Luxury fashion houses have long borrowed elements of both ceremonial swagger and utilitarianism from the style sheet of military uniform.
Fetishes and feminism stand out at Paris Fashion Week
Fetishes and feminism stand out at Paris Fashion Week
In the 1960s, Yves Saint Laurent designed his famous pea coats, igniting a trend for exquisite military-inspired clothing and coats soon followed by designers including Dries Van Noten, Balmain and Givenchy, among many others.
    Read: Stephen Jones on how to choose the perfect hat
    Accessories have also benefited from similar inspiration, evidenced by Tom Ford's aviator sunglasses and Louis Vuitton handbags and luggage. At the other end of the fashion scale, in the 1960s, hippies wore cargo pants and army jackets as political statements.
    Read More
    Now camouflage prints are visible on anything from Nike athletic shoes to bandages and sticking plasters for children. The military influence even goes beyond clothes to interior design, seen in campaign chairs with leather straps and austere lines, to portable Hermes desks.
    Camoflauge-inspired leopard prints took center stage at Versace&#39;s Spring-Summer 2016 show.
    Camoflauge-inspired leopard prints took center stage at Versace's Spring-Summer 2016 show.

    The genius of military design

    How Japanese denim heads perfected an American classic
    How Japan perfected an American classic
    I remember my father's wardrobe in the spare room at home, where his army uniform hung neatly next to his crested blazer from Trinity College, Melbourne. This wardrobe was a constant fascination to me growing up for the way in which its contents represented power, intellect and sophistication.
    Read: Inside the world's sexiest subcultures
    I noticed the nuances of clothing and how what we wear affects how we feel and behave. I also noticed how costumes functioned in movies -- how often, for example, the villains' frightening outfits were derived from extreme military looks, such as those of the SS or the Gestapo.
    I saw how rock musicians, from the Beatles to Duran Duran and beyond, referenced military clothing in their stage costumes and on their album covers.
    Read: Meet Katie Grand, the fashion industry's secret weapon
    I once came across a photograph of Lord Albert Victor in full military regalia. The striking blue and the encrusted gold and silver used in the trimmings and sashes were strong and imperial. They were powerful evidence of the genius that underlay military design. Then I caught sight of myself in a mirror.
    Gigi Hadid wear a military-inspired look at Tommy Hilfiger&#39;s Autumn-Winter 2016 show.
    Gigi Hadid wear a military-inspired look at Tommy Hilfiger's Autumn-Winter 2016 show.
    Following men's fashion that year, I was dressed in fatigue cargo pants tucked into leather boots and a loden green sweater. My hair was slicked back as severely as if I had just stepped out of a plane after flying a bombing mission in World War II.
    I laughed at myself, of course, but the echoes between the photograph and my own clothes made me determined to explore further. Where does our fascination with military style come from and how far will we take it in the name of fashion?
    Read: Tiffany & Co's rare bejeweled show guns
    This book looks at types of military style and how they have been absorbed into the mainstream of fashion. Each chapter reveals a different visual aspect of the military style vocabulary, celebrating its widespread appeal. In other words why, as the cultural critic Troy Patterson observed recently in The New York Times, 'half the people you see on the street are dressed to kill.'
    "Military Style Invades Fashion," published by Phaidon, is out now.