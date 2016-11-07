Timothy Godbold is a fashion journalist and author. This is an edited excerpt from his latest book, "Military Style Invades Fashion," published by Phaidon.

(CNN) Once you begin to notice the extent to which military styles have influenced fashion, it's impossible to ignore it. Militaria is unmistakable and it is everywhere: worn by men, women and children across the globe.

From high fashion to thrift-store chic, military appropriations are ubiquitous. Luxury fashion houses have long borrowed elements of both ceremonial swagger and utilitarianism from the style sheet of military uniform.

In the 1960s, Yves Saint Laurent designed his famous pea coats, igniting a trend for exquisite military-inspired clothing and coats soon followed by designers including Dries Van Noten, Balmain and Givenchy, among many others.

Accessories have also benefited from similar inspiration, evidenced by Tom Ford's aviator sunglasses and Louis Vuitton handbags and luggage. At the other end of the fashion scale, in the 1960s, hippies wore cargo pants and army jackets as political statements.

