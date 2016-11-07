Story highlights The team on CBS's "Scorpion" will have to save Election Day in a new episode

CNN has an exclusive sneak peek

(CNN) The team on CBS's "Scorpion" is taking on one of its biggest jobs ever: saving Election Day.

The episode, airing Monday night, will see the team band together when an unknown force tries to rig the presidential election.

To accomplish this story, the executive producers told CNN they aimed to keep all aspects of the episode -- including its candidates -- rooted in fiction because it was "important to us that we not choose any side in the presidential race," executive producer Nick Santora told CNN via email.

"We invented a fictional presidential race with candidates that bear no resemblance to the reality," Santora said. "We also steered into a story that does not concern the benefit of one candidate over the other ... This episode really couldn't be further from the present day election."

Read More