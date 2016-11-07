Mannequin Challenge is the internet's newest obsession

(CNN) Social media's been rocked by a new trend that involves doing nothing whatsoever.

Seriously.

Well, not quite. The #MannequinChallenge requires groups of participants to assume a dramatic pose (could be anything) while hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd's new song "Black Beetles" blares in the background.

The first known appearance of the #MannequinChallenge surfaced on Twitter in late October.

It's believed to have been created by high school students at the Edward H. White High School in Jacksonville, Florida.