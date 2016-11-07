Celebs get in on #MannequinChallenge

Story highlights The goal is to freeze like a mannequin

2 Chainz noted a connection with his new song

(CNN) Freeze!

In case you haven't heard, the Mannequin Challenge appears to be this year's Harlem shake.

The goal is to simply hold a pose and mimic mannequins.

The more folks who particpate, the better the picture. Some people are taking it next level, including a group of pole dancers who appear to be defying gravity.