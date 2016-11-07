Story highlights Campbell posted the tribute on his website

He hailed Reno as a champion of the black community

(CNN) In the wake of the death of Janet Reno, the US's first female attorney general, one tribute stood out from the rest.

Campbell -- whose career has encompassed everything from record label mogul to adult entertainment purveyor and aspiring politician (he ran for may of Miami-Dade County in 2011) -- posted the tribute on his site.

"[Reno] meant so much to the African American community," Campbell wrote. "She always stood up for us when no else would."

His rap group was at the center of an obscenity trial in the 1990s over the lyrics on their "As Nasty as They Wanna Be'' album.

