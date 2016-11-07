Jinger Duggar gets married

Story highlights The couple got engaged in July

Her parents recorded a congratulatory video

(CNN) Another Duggar daughter is off the market.

Reality TV star Jinger Duggar married former pro soccer player Jeremy Vuolo over the weekend, People magazine reported.

According to the publication the couple were wed before about 1,000 guests in Siloam Springs, Arkansas with the groom's father officiating.

One of 19 devout Baptist siblings, Jinger Duggar followed two older sisters to the altar.

