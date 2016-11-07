Jinger Duggar gets married

Story highlights
(CNN)Another Duggar daughter is off the market.
Reality TV star Jinger Duggar married former pro soccer player Jeremy Vuolo over the weekend, People magazine reported.
According to the publication the couple were wed before about 1,000 guests in Siloam Springs, Arkansas with the groom's father officiating.
One of 19 devout Baptist siblings, Jinger Duggar followed two older sisters to the altar.
The pair recorded a video for fans.
"We are overjoyed to announce that we are now husband and wife," Vuolo said. "It was surreal when we said: 'I do.' "
"It's incredible just being at this place where we've prayed about this for so long and just longed for the day that we were married, and now God has given us our heart's desire and our prayer," Duggar added. "He's just so graciously given (this) to us."
Her parents recorded a congratulatory video to the newlyweds in which her father described the union as "a match made in heaven."
Duggar, 22, and Vuolo, 29, announced their engagement in July. Vuolo had a brief career as a goalie for several professional teams.
Viewers of "Counting On," the spinoff to the hit TLC series "19 Kids and Counting," got to witness the couple's rooftop engagement in New York City.
In keeping with the Duggar family tradition, the pair saved their first kiss for their wedding.